David Chariandy

Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Book launch for I've Been Meaning TonTell You - A Letter To My Daughter recounts Chariandy's experiences coming of age as a visible minority in Canada in an intimate and profoundly beautiful meditation on the politics of race today. 6:30 pm. $11.50. 

Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2
