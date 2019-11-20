David Clayton-Thomas Benefit Concert

Concert to support Peacebuilders, a Toronto not-for-profit, working to promote and support restorative approaches to adolescent conflict. 8 pm. David will be performing with Lou Pomanti - piano, Eric St-Laurent - guitar, Marc Rogers - bass, Paul DeLong - drums, Jason Logue - trumpet, Colleen Allen - saxophone, Phil Gray - trombone and Genevieve Marentette - vocal.

Premium tickets include prime seating, a catered cocktail reception and the chance to meet David Clayton-Thomas. 8 pm. $45-$275.