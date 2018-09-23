David Hartt; Gabriel Kuri

Oakville Galleries 1306 Lakeshore E, Oakville, Ontario L6J 1L6

Fall exhibitions, Sep 23-Jan 6, opening reception 2:30-3:30 pm (Centennial) & 3:30-5 pm (Gairloch).

David Hartt: in the forest – film, photographs, sculptural objects and an installation of tropical plants.

Gabriel Kuri: spending static to save gas – sculpture, collage, installation.

ARTBUS: Sep 23, noon-5 pm. Pick-up & drop-off at the Art Museum at the University of Toronto. $10 donation includes transportation to all galleries and afternoon refreshments. Get tickets.

905-844-4402
905-844-4402
