Discussing his book The Uninhabitable Earth with environmental activist Kai Nagata. 7 pm. Free (RSVP required). Bram & Bluma Appel Salon.

torontopubliclibrary.ca

This event is part of the #OnCivilSociety series at the TPL. Go to On Civil Societyfor upcoming events on democracy, equality, urbanism, security, wellness, resilience, the media and more.