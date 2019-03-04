David Weitzner in Conversation with Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth

A night of music and conversation in celebration of the launch of Fifteen Paths. Author David Weitzner will be in conversation with Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) and Dany Lyne about how to turn on our imagination and get our social conversation back on track. The conversation will be moderated by Jesse Hanson, a registered psychotherapist seen on Intervention Canada. Special set by DJ Carmelinda. 7 pm. Free.

Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/author-david-weitzner-in-conversation-with-lee-ranaldosonic-youth-more-tickets-56641466150