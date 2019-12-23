Davisville Chanukah Celebration

Chabad Lubavitch on the East Side, the Midtown Yonge BIA and the TTC invite you to join us for a festive Chanukah Menorah Lighting in front of the Davisville subway station. Enjoy live Chanukah music with The Horah Machine band, hot soup, latkes and doughnuts. Meet the Dreidel Man, and get your own 3D Dreidel glasses! Come out and celebrate this special holiday with your community. 5:30 pm. Free. SW corner of Yonge & Davisville.

chabadontheeastside.com/chanukah