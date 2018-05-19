Dawn Chorus
High Park Nature Centre 375 Colborne Lodge, Toronto, Ontario M6R 2Z3
Quiet hike at the crack of dawn for a quiet hike to a secluded spot to hear the morning chorus of birdsong as the sun rises. Tons of songbirds will be passing through during spring migration. NOTE: Please check the website for updates as the event will be cancelled in the event of heavy rain or wind. 5 am. Free.
Free, Outdoor
Community Events