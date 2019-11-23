Dawn: A Concert Celebrating The Oneness of Humanity
Meridian Arts Centre 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8
The Dawn Initiative is a concert project dedicated to the oneness of humanity. Join us to celebrate the oneness of the human family in concert including winning compositions by Kevin Lau (Hong Kong-Canada), Lena Orsa (Moscow), Aran Corcoran (Ireland), Sergei Kofman (Canada), Ara Cho (Korea), and Siavash Kaveh (Iran). The program will also include compositions by the jury panel Christos Hatzis, Norbert Palej, and producer, Parisa Sabet. 6 pm. $25, $30, $45. meridianartscentre.com/events/dawn
Info
Meridian Arts Centre 5040 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M2N 6R8 View Map
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental