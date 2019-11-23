Dawn: A Concert Celebrating The Oneness of Humanity

The Dawn Initiative is a concert project dedicated to the oneness of humanity. Join us to celebrate the oneness of the human family in concert including winning compositions by Kevin Lau (Hong Kong-Canada), Lena Orsa (Moscow), Aran Corcoran (Ireland), Sergei Kofman (Canada), Ara Cho (Korea), and Siavash Kaveh (Iran). The program will also include compositions by the jury panel Christos Hatzis, Norbert Palej, and producer, Parisa Sabet. 6 pm. $25, $30, $45. meridianartscentre.com/events/dawn