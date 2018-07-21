Day of 1000 Musicians
Fireman's Park 2275 Dorchester, Niagara Falls, Ontario
250 vocalists, 250 guitarists, 250 bassists and 250 drummers performing six songs during the one hour performance, to raise funds for local music for therapy programs and Project SHARE. Noon-9 pm. Free. Donations encouraged.
The event is free to spectators (non-perishable food donations to Project SHARE gratefully appreciated), with food vendors onsite, free shuttle transportation available, plus preferred parking onsite for $5.
