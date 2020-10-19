Harbourfront Centre presents a virtual celebration Nov 1-8. Free.

https://harbourfront.live/

Toronto’s longest-running Day of the Dead / Día de Muertos celebration is back for its 17th season at Harbourfront Centre. This year’s Festival is a co-production with Mexico Now Festival, Mexico City’s Museo Universitario del Chopo, and New York University’s Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies. The new, non-traditional presentation of this Festival expands on a contemporary artistic vision centered on Indigeneity, resilience and the environment.

A Celebration of Indigenous Poets: Irma Pineda, Celerina Sánchez, Enriqueta Lunez and Mikeas Sánchez share their moving poetry and fearless community activism.

Irma Pineda, Celerina Sánchez, Enriqueta Lunez and Mikeas Sánchez share their moving poetry and fearless community activism. Racism: Continuing the Conversation : Mexican historian Federico Navarrete, artist and filmmaker Tatiana García, and The New York Times economics reporter Eduardo Porter discuss this year as a significant turning point in the fight against systemic racism and the U.S.-Mexico dynamic.

: Mexican historian Federico Navarrete, artist and filmmaker Tatiana García, and The New York Times economics reporter Eduardo Porter discuss this year as a significant turning point in the fight against systemic racism and the U.S.-Mexico dynamic. My Flowers will not Cease: Mexican artist Jade Leyva’s retro-contemporary ofrenda offers a spectacular time-lapse video of its creation.

Mexican artist Jade Leyva’s retro-contemporary ofrenda offers a spectacular time-lapse video of its creation. Mask Exhibit: Seven artists across Turtle Island create personal statements on preservation in response to the devastating effects humans have on the environment and the impact of the pandemic.