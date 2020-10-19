Harbourfront Centre presents a virtual celebration Nov 1-8. Free.
Toronto’s longest-running Day of the Dead / Día de Muertos celebration is back for its 17th season at Harbourfront Centre. This year’s Festival is a co-production with Mexico Now Festival, Mexico City’s Museo Universitario del Chopo, and New York University’s Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies. The new, non-traditional presentation of this Festival expands on a contemporary artistic vision centered on Indigeneity, resilience and the environment.
- A Celebration of Indigenous Poets: Irma Pineda, Celerina Sánchez, Enriqueta Lunez and Mikeas Sánchez share their moving poetry and fearless community activism.
- Racism: Continuing the Conversation: Mexican historian Federico Navarrete, artist and filmmaker Tatiana García, and The New York Times economics reporter Eduardo Porter discuss this year as a significant turning point in the fight against systemic racism and the U.S.-Mexico dynamic.
- My Flowers will not Cease: Mexican artist Jade Leyva’s retro-contemporary ofrenda offers a spectacular time-lapse video of its creation.
- Mask Exhibit: Seven artists across Turtle Island create personal statements on preservation in response to the devastating effects humans have on the environment and the impact of the pandemic.
- 68 Voices, 68 Hearts: Gabriela Badillo’s series of animated film shorts retells Indigenous stories in their native tongues to unite Indigenous and non-Indigenous language speakers under the premise that no one can love what they do not know.
- Plus, a multimedia concert infused with freestyle improvisation, body percussion and other contemporary arrangements with a capella group Coro Acardenchado, a cooking demonstration by Chef Paola Solórzano of Santo Pecado, and family-fun crafts with Marissa Magneson at Kids Corner.
- Register for the following events to participate in the Q&A:
- A Celebration of Indigenous Poets, November 2, 4:30 pm
- Racism: Continuing the Conversation, November 2, 6:30 pm
