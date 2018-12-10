Dbaajimowinan: Our Stories

to Google Calendar - Dbaajimowinan: Our Stories - 2018-12-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dbaajimowinan: Our Stories - 2018-12-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dbaajimowinan: Our Stories - 2018-12-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dbaajimowinan: Our Stories - 2018-12-10 00:00:00

Humber North Space Gallery LRC Atrium, 205 Humber College, Toronto, Ontario M9W 5L7

Dbaajimowinan: Our Stories is a dynamic & engagingly fresh take on how the stories we tell— about ourselves, the world & everything in it— are the basis of reality & future experience. Applying a mix of traditional & contemporary concepts, techniques & styles, these artists make & remake themselves, imaginatively & philosophically, with each story. Dec 10-Jan 18. Free.

Info
Humber North Space Gallery LRC Atrium, 205 Humber College, Toronto, Ontario M9W 5L7 View Map
Art
to Google Calendar - Dbaajimowinan: Our Stories - 2018-12-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dbaajimowinan: Our Stories - 2018-12-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dbaajimowinan: Our Stories - 2018-12-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dbaajimowinan: Our Stories - 2018-12-10 00:00:00