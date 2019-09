Dark sketch comedy revue by Shohana Sharmin about losing a parent at a young age, staring Sharmin, Carolyne Das, King Chiu, Anne McMaster and Jacqueline Twomey. Directed by Kirsten Rasmussen. Nov 1-2 at 8 pm. $20 advance, $25 at the door.

buddiesinbadtimes.com/event/dead-parents-society-a-dark-sketch-comedy-revue/2019-11-01