God Of Gods: A Canadian Play (film), Sep 4-Nov 30, reception 6-8 pm Sep 4; Bowen in conversation w/ Maya Wilson-Sanchez 3 pm Sep 28; artist talk 6 pm Oct 16; Bowen in conversation w/ Jill Carter 6 pm Nov 6;. At the Justina M. Barnicke Gallery (Hart House).

Toronto-based artist Deanna Bowen revisits The God Of Gods (1919), a play by Carroll Aikins (1888-1967). Staged at Hart House in 1922, the play projected the horrors of war into a loose adaptation of Romeo And Juliet – using ‘native’ motifs. Deanna Bowen’s film is a conversation by Indigenous artists and writers John G. Hampton, Peter Morin, Lisa Myers, Archer Pechawis and cheyanne turions.

artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/deanna-bowen-the-god-of-gods