Author Maryam Rafiee presents her book Dear Baba: A Story Through Letters. When her father was imprisoned in Iran for his political views, Maryam wrote him a series of letters she was unable to send. Maryam has published these letters to reveal the suffering undergone by prisoners of conscience and their families, and their struggle to sustain hope in the face of tyranny. 2-3 pm. Free.

