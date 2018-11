by Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (Mirvish/Stacey Mindich). A lonely high schooler with social anxiety gets caught up in a life-changing lie in this musical. Previews from Mar 5, opens Mar 28 and runs to Jun 30, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Wed 1:30 pm, Sat-Sun 2 pm. $59-$159 (premium to $250).