Death And The Maiden

Red Sandcastle Theatre 922 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1J5

Schubert's Beach House presents the political drama by Ariel Dorfman. The play explores a country's uneasy transition from dictatorship to democracy, and raises the issue of torture and its implications. Opens Feb 27 and runs to Mar 3, Wed-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $20.

