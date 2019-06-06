Death Cafe

Join community deathcare practitioners, Danielle and Rachel, in open discussions around dying and death. This session will explore how living with an awareness of one’s death is beneficial, what that means for each participant, and empower participants with knowledge for engaging death on their own terms. 6-8 pm. Free.

Drop in. Space limited. Inclusive space for BIPOC and 2SLGBTQ and marginalized participants. Wheelchair accessible space and washroom.

