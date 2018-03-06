Death Café
Ryerson University, Eaton Lecture Theatre 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario M5B2K3
Death Cafés are loosely-structured, salon-style conversations around death. This Death Café will be explicitly political and will bridge media activism with academia to think about how social movements engage death and how this activist engagement with death can shape our scholarship. 7-9:30 pm. Free. More info & pre-register..
Wheelchair accessible, ASL interpretation provided.
Info
Ryerson University, Eaton Lecture Theatre 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario M5B2K3 View Map
Free
Community Events