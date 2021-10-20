Death To T.O. 10- Night Two

Halloween

Oct 20, 2021

Kate Bush, Oasis, Shania Twain, Spinal Tap, Limp Bizkit, The Strokes, Sioxsie & The Banshees, Garbage, Talk Talk, Linkin Park, The Replacements, The Cure, Flight of The Conchords performed by members of Praises, Breeze, Vallens, For Jane, Bad Waitress, Mother Tongues, Peeling, Sahara, The Effens, Burner, Witchrot, Secret Sign, Civic TV, Komodo, World News and more. Adv. Feb 5, 2022. Doors 7:30 pm. $15 adv. Lee’s Palace, 529 Bloor W. http://showclix.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 529 Bloor W

Date And Time
Sat, Feb 5th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to

Location
Lee's Palace

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

NOW Magazine