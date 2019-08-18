Death, Violence And Justice In The Queen City

Toronto's First Post Office Museum 260 Adelaide E, Toronto, Ontario

Town of York Historical Society walking tour. 11:30 am-1 pm. Pwyc.

Tours start and end at Toronto's First Post Office. Tours run rain or shine, and may cover rough ground, so please dress accordingly. All ages are welcome. Dogs and bicycles are welcome as we walk, though portions of some tours may include indoor areas where they are restricted.

