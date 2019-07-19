Debbie Danbrook

Concert by the master Shakuhachi flute player. The Shakuhachi is an ancient Japanese flute, originally played by monks as a type of Zen. She is the first woman to have mastered this instrument. Her music is peaceful, ethereal, and meditative. Noon. Free. torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT402066&R=EVT402066

Info

Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
All Ages, Free
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World
416-393-7157
