Debbie Danbrook
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
Concert by the master Shakuhachi flute player. The Shakuhachi is an ancient Japanese flute, originally played by monks as a type of Zen. She is the first woman to have mastered this instrument. Her music is peaceful, ethereal, and meditative. Noon. Free. torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT402066&R=EVT402066
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
