December 6th Vigil
Philosopher's Walk Bloor and Avenue Rd (behind the ROM), Toronto, Ontario
Women Won't Forget hold a vigil to remember the victims of the Montreal Massacre and women killed by men this year in Ontario. Speakers and musical performers, including Aqua Nibii Waawaaskone. Bring a candle and a rose. All are welcome. Vigil takes place regardless of weather. 6-7 pm. Free.
Info
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events