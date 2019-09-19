Declassified History: Archiving Latin America

The exhibition tackles the dark period in history marked by United States interventions in Latin America. Oppressive regimes from the south are explicitly linked to corrupt governments of the north through installations by artists Omar Estrada, Voluspa Jarpa and Iván Navarro as they capture events that may well be repeated in the future. Sep 19-Nov 30, reception 6-8 pm Sep 19. Free.

Exhibition takes place in two spaces: Sur Gallery, 39 Queens Quay East, #100; and Artscape Daniels Launchpad, 3 Lower Jarvis, Room 240.