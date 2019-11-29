Light Up The Beach

Leuty Boathouse 1 Lee, Toronto, Ontario

Join Santa Claus and his guests at the foot of Leuty Avenue as he illuminates the boardwalk with 80,000 twinkling lights and turns it into a winter destination. The lights will sparkle nightly until late-February. Nov 29 at 7 pm. Free.

Event in support of mental health and addiction programs at Michael Garron Hospital.

Leuty Boathouse 1 Lee, Toronto, Ontario
Festive Season
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
