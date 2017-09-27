Deep Fried Classixx Pop-up

Phancy Food & Catering will be FRYING UP THE CLASSIXX at The Garrison for 4 special nights. We'll be serving some of our signature snacks plus some new ones for your tasting pleasure. Sit back, relax and get fed. Oct 27-30, from 6 pm. Free.

Menu: Buffalo Chicken Nuggets w/ Buttermilk Ranch, Triple-Decker Grilled Cheese, Crunchy Kentucky Slaw, Hawaiian Pizza Pocket, and Mac n' Cheese Corn Dog.