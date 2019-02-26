Defunding Difference And Dissent On Campus: Why Should Canadians Care?

Ontario Premier Doug Ford claims to be a champion of free speech but is undermining the ability of students to be heard. His plan to disallow universal dues collection will effectively silence the strongest student voices on campus and deny important services and programs. What will this mean for students, for our universities and colleges? Discussion with panelists Len Findlay, Nour Alideeb and moderator James L Turk. Noon-1:30 pm. Free, no registration required. Room 230.

facebook.com/events/2153299231375974