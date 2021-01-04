Defunding the Toronto Police: City Budget Edition

Join Showing Up for Racial Justice Toronto (SURJ TO) and community advocates to learn more and plug into action around the call made by Black Lives Matter Toronto to defund the Toronto Police Services budget by 50% in the 2021 city budget. Hear from Desmond Cole, Jane and Finch Action Against Poverty (JFAAP), and Idil Abdillahi about working towards an abolitionist future. Jan 7 from 6-8:30 pm. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dJ2jlTzVTc-B0QPSH1h-EA

Access Notes: ASL interpretation to be confirmed. Closed captioning will be available. Please be in touch with any other specific access needs or questions.