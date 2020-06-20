Samara Contemporary presents Delicious Embrace, an exhibition of ceramic sculptures by Kris Aaron and Andy Walker of Pansy Ass Ceramics. June 20-July 26. Free.

Socially distant opening reception: June 20 from noon-7 pm. All visitors required to wear masks, hand sanitizer will be provided to ensure safety.Register for the opening, the artists will be present.

Click here to schedule opening reception appointment: https://samaracontemporary.com. To book an appointment during the exhibition, email info@samaracontemporary.com