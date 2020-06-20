Delicious Embrace
Samara Contemporary 156 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L5
Samara Contemporary presents Delicious Embrace, an exhibition of ceramic sculptures by Kris Aaron and Andy Walker of Pansy Ass Ceramics. June 20-July 26. Free.
Socially distant opening reception: June 20 from noon-7 pm. All visitors required to wear masks, hand sanitizer will be provided to ensure safety.Register for the opening, the artists will be present.
Click here to schedule opening reception appointment: https://samaracontemporary.com. To book an appointment during the exhibition, email info@samaracontemporary.com
Info
Free, Queer
Art