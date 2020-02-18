Dementia 102

Northern District Library 40 Orchard View, Toronto, Ontario

This is a workshop for caregivers & members of the public. The primary focus of the workshop is to provide the necessary tools and education to respond to changes in communication and responsive behaviours seen in people living with any type of Dementia including Alzheimer’s Disease. 6:30-8 pm. Free. Presented by the Alzheimer's Society of Toronto.

