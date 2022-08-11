This fall, the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) presents the first major retrospective of late Trinidadian-Canadian artist Denyse Thomasos. One of the finest painters to emerge in the 1990s, Thomasos had a singular style that employed abstraction as a means to explore contemporary issues of race, the architecture of confinement and our complex relationships to space and place, and the environment. Curated by Renée van der Avoird, Assistant Curator, Canadian Art, AGO; Sally Frater, Curator of Contemporary Art, Art Gallery of Guelph; and Michelle Jacques, Head of Exhibitions and Collections / Chief Curator, Remai Modern, Denyse Thomasos: just beyond is co-organized by the AGO and Remai Modern, Saskatoon. Free to AGO Members, Annual Pass holders, all Indigenous Peoples, and visitors aged 25 and under, AGO Members see it first when it opens Oct. 5.

Born in Trinidad and raised in Toronto, Thomasos (1964-2012) left an indelible mark on contemporary painting. When most painters of her generation were forsaking abstract language, she embraced it. Through pattern, scale, and repetition she conveys the vastness of events – such as the transatlantic slave trade – without exploiting the images of those who were most affected.

Runs October 5-February 20, 2023. ago.ca