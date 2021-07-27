COVID-19

Denyse Thomasos: Odyssey

McMichael Canadian Art Collection exhibition. Denyse Thomasos (1964–2012) was a Trinidadian-Canadian artist whose epic paintings incorporate imagery from a range.

Jul 27, 2021

Denyse Thomasos: Odyssey

McMichael Canadian Art Collection exhibition. Denyse Thomasos (1964–2012) was a Trinidadian-Canadian artist whose epic paintings incorporate imagery from a range of sources, including Caribbean textiles, historic slave ships, industrial shipyards, graveyards, villages and maximum security prisons. Jul 29-Oct 24. Register. 10365 Islington Ave, Kleinburg. https://mcmichael.com/OdysseyNOW

Thomasos explained her choice of subject matter in an artist statement in 2012:
“I was struck by the premeditated, efficient, dispassionate records of human beings as cargo and also by the deplorable conditions of the slave ships—so many Africans stacked and piled into the tiny, airless holds. In my artworks, I used lines in deep space to recreate these claustrophobic conditions, leaving no room to breathe. To capture the feeling of confinement, I created three large-scale black-and-white paintings of the structures that were used to contain slaves—and left such catastrophic effects on the black psyche. These became archetypal for me.”

2021-07-29 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-10-24 @ 05:00 AM

Art Exhibition

Art

McMichael Canadian Art Collection

