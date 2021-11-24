From the late 1800s to the mid 1900s, Canada’s Black Railway Porters were a group of workers who disrupted the system, becoming instrumental in leading the fight for fair employment practices and anti-discriminatory laws.

Their fight for equality both on and off the track helped shape the multicultural Canada we know today, and continues to inform contemporary conversations about labour and race.

Join us for this educational and eye-opening conversation between author/scholar Cecil Foster (They Call Me George: The Untold Stories of Black Train Porters), and Andria Babbington and John Cartwright of the Toronto & York Region Labour Council.

This conversation will take us back in time to take a look at the inspiring lives and contributions of these men.

http://www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/derailed-the-history-of-black-railway-porters-in-canada/