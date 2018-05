desiFEST celebrates its 12th year of South Asian music and talent with an all-day South Asian Music Concert plus a marketplace, kids' zone and more. Music by Roach Killa, Pranna, Byg Byrd, DJ Prodigy, Sunny Malton, Farah, Abhithi, Baby Monsta and others.11 am to 11 pm. Free.

www.facebook.com/events/1559776907475550