Design Forward – Canada's Sustainable Fashion Award
East Harbour Site 21 Don Roadway, Toronto, Ontario M4M 3P2
Design Forward celebrates the best of sustainable design in Canada. The evening includes activations by the 3 finalists – Triarchy, Peggy Sue Collection and Omi Woods – in the raw industrial space of EDIT, salon-style presentations of their looks & fireside chats with the designers and FTA founder Kelly Drennan. 7 pm. $25-$30.
