Design TO Symposium: Towards Inclusive Design

The sixth annual symposium brings nine multidisciplinary experts together for an inspiring discussion about Inclusive Design, covering inclusive education, the business case for inclusion, accessible technologies, co-creation, decolonization and other thought-provoking topics. Speakers include Andrew Do, Annie Jean-Baptiste, Lee Jones, Matthew Hickey, Maya Mahgoub-Desai and Veronica Madonna, Jahan Mantin, Shelagh McCartney, and Rain Michaels. Jan 27 and 28 at 8 pm. $20. https://designto.org/event/designto-symposium-towards-inclusive-design