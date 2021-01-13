NOW MagazineAll EventsDesign TO Symposium: Towards Inclusive Design

Design TO Symposium: Towards Inclusive Design

 The sixth annual symposium brings nine multidisciplinary experts together for an inspiring discussion about Inclusive Design, covering inclusive education, the business case for inclusion, accessible technologies, co-creation, decolonization and other thought-provoking topics. Speakers include Andrew Do, Annie Jean-Baptiste, Lee Jones, Matthew Hickey, Maya Mahgoub-Desai and Veronica Madonna, Jahan Mantin, Shelagh McCartney, and Rain Michaels. Jan 27 and 28 at 8 pm. $20. https://designto.org/event/designto-symposium-towards-inclusive-design

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-01-27 to
2021-01-28
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

