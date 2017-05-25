Design Toronto-A Panel Discussion on Digital Design
BrainStation HQ 460 King W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1K4
Join us on May 25th with expert design panelists as they provide insight and discussion on the multi-faceted design industry. The panel will touch on areas of UX design and UI design, as well as designing for physical/digital products. Learn more on why design is one of the most in-demand fields and sought-after skills as well as how you can get your foot in the door.
What You'll Learn-
-Glimpse at the life and day-to-day projects of our panelists.
-The fundamentals of developing design strategies.
-Tips on getting into this growing industry and where to start.
-Trends in design, both digital and physical.
-The future of designing for digital.
-Real-world examples of brands successfully applying design thinking principles.
6:30-8:30 pm. $45. Pre-register.
brainstation.io/event/Digital-Design-Toronto?utm_source=NOW&utm_medium=Event&utm_term=NowToronto
