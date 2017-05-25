Design Toronto-A Panel Discussion on Digital Design

Join us on May 25th with expert design panelists as they provide insight and discussion on the multi-faceted design industry. The panel will touch on areas of UX design and UI design, as well as designing for physical/digital products. Learn more on why design is one of the most in-demand fields and sought-after skills as well as how you can get your foot in the door.

What You'll Learn-

-Glimpse at the life and day-to-day projects of our panelists.

-The fundamentals of developing design strategies.

-Tips on getting into this growing industry and where to start.

-Trends in design, both digital and physical.

-The future of designing for digital.

-Real-world examples of brands successfully applying design thinking principles.

6:30-8:30 pm. $45. Pre-register.

brainstation.io/event/Digital-Design-Toronto?utm_source=NOW&utm_medium=Event&utm_term=NowToronto