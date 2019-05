60th Anniversary Screening – Dynamic duo Rock Hudson and Doris Day in the first of their hit battle-of-the-sexes romps. Prior to the screening, series host Nathalie Atkinson in conversation with graphic designer Jeffery Smith about stylized glam, 1950s gender role anxiety and the rom-com revival. 6:45-9 pm. $12-$15.

eventbrite.ca/e/60981332808