The original heist directed by Norman Jewison with Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway in a slick game of cat-and-mouse. Series host Nathalie Atkinson takes over the Revue's Twitter account for the night. Follow along (at Twitter.com/revuecinema) as she and a slew of fashionable special guests live-tweet and discuss this Sixties style time capsule, the montage editing, the cars, and more — complete with the social media version of her signature slide shows. 7:30 pm.

Hashtag: #revuetweetalong

How: Stream it via Prime Video, rent it on AppleTV+ or stream free, with a library card, via Hoopla digital

Where: Follow along at the Revue’s twitter account @revuecinema and use #RevueTweetAlong

How much: Free! Donations are encouraged, all proceeds go to Revue Cinema workers.

eventbrite.ca/e/designing-the-movies-the-thomas-crown-affair-live-tweet-a-long-tickets-101546456184