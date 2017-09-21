Designing the Movies screens the 1988 film by Mike Nichols. Prior to the screening of Working Girl, Designing the Movies host Nathalie Atkinson and special guest Jess Allen (CTV’s The Social) will introduce the movie with an on-stage conversation about power dressing, leaning in and the enduring myth of having it all. (And yes, those white sneakers.) 6:45-9:15 pm. $12-$15, on eventbrite.