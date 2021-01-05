DesignTO: Distanced and Digital

DesignTO is about creativity, community and experimentation. The Festival, in a new virtual format includes the official launch party with a performance by artist Maylee Todd, the thematic exhibition ‘Exchange Piece’ about care in the creative process, and the DesignTO Symposium, which will feature nine speakers addressing inclusive design over two evenings.

Exhibits include a window installation called ‘Support Black Designers’, a

temporary mural featuring artwork and writing by Black creatives, and ‘song of the shirt’ which prompts discourse on problems in the garment manufacturing industry. An exhibit titled ‘3 Miniature Suites’ takes on a

small-scale perspective on three major social issues, many of which take place in the privacy of our own homes and have increased during Covid-19. A virtual talk that people can tune into called ‘BIPOC Portfolio

Collaboration’ will discuss the disproportionate representation of BIPOC persons within the architecture and design professions. Jan 22-31. http://designto.org

All window installations are viewable from the outdoors at venues across the city. Most events are free, but some require a RSVP or purchased tickets. See website for full schedule.

COVID protocols are in effect. Events are being adapted to current lockdown conditions.