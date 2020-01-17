DesignTO Launch Party
The Berkeley Church 315 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 1S7
Kick off the 10th DesignTO Festival at our official Launch Party! Mix and mingle at the event that brings Toronto’s creative community together. As a fundraiser for the non-profit Festival, all proceeds will go to help achieve our mission to advance design in Canada. Experience a site-specific installation created by Mexico-based multidisciplinary design studio Anagrama and a lighting installation by Salex. 7 pm. $20.
