Kick off the 10th DesignTO Festival at our official Launch Party! Mix and mingle at the event that brings Toronto’s creative community together. As a fundraiser for the non-profit Festival, all proceeds will go to help achieve our mission to advance design in Canada. Experience a site-specific installation created by Mexico-based multidisciplinary design studio Anagrama and a lighting installation by Salex. 7 pm. $20.

designto.org/event/designto-launch-party-2020