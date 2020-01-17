DesignTO Festival

DesignTO (formerly Toronto Design Offsite Festival) takes design out of the studio and into the city with storefront exhibits, immersive installations, talks, lectures, and workshops for everyone. Jan 17-26, 2020, see website for details. Most events free.

Launch party: Friday, January 17, access windows at 7 and 9 pm, at Berkeley Church (315 Queen East). $20. eventbrite.com/e/81230323083