Desire Lines

Art Spin, in partnership with Waterfront Toronto, presents a group exhibition that deals with the highly nuanced dynamic of placemaking and what constitutes the concept of home, as well as exploring our complex and storied relationship to our waterfront. Curated by Layne Hinton & Rui Pimenta.

Aug 24-Sep 3, opening reception 7 pm-1 am Aug 24. Wed-Sat noon-8 pm, Sun noon-6 pm. Free. Look for a painted white warehouse, south side of Lake Shore, just west of Parliament.