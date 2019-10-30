Developmental Services Information Fair

Parkview Manor 55 Barber Greene, Toronto, Ontario M3C 2A1

Information from Toronto-based agencies on services and supports for transitional youth (16 years of age and older) and adults (18 years of age and older) with a developmental disability.

An opportunity to learn about employment supports, creative housing options, ODSP, spending Passport dollars and more, and to speak to Developmental Services agency staff, self-advocacy groups and family groups. 10 am-6 pm. Free event, free parking, no registration required.

Presented by Community Living Toronto

Parkview Manor 55 Barber Greene, Toronto, Ontario M3C 2A1
Free
647-729-1158
