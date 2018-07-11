Diagrams Of Power

Onsite Gallery 199 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario

Jul 11-Sep 29, opening 6-9 pm Jul 11.

Group exhibition featuring work by Joshua Akers, The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, Josh Begley, Joseph Beuys, Vincent Brown, Bureau d'études, DataMade, Department of Unusual Certainties, W. E. B. Du Bois, Estudio Teddy Cruz + Fonna Forman, Forensic Architecture, Iconoclasistas, Julie Mehretu, Lize Mogel, Margaret Pearce, Philippe Rekacewicz, Visualizing Impact, and more.

Curated by Patricio Dávila, Diagrams of Power showcases art and design works using data, diagrams, maps and visualizations as ways of challenging dominant narratives and supporting the resilience of marginalized communities.

