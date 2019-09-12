DIANA (I Knew You When We Were Fourteen)

The Centre of Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies at the University of Toronto presents a physical theatre production created by Falling Iguana Theatre. A man searches for his friend who mysteriously disappears after a high school dance, presented via separate but interconnected journeys through childhood memory, trauma and into adulthood. Sep 12-15, Thu-Sun 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $15, U of T students $10. Advance tickets at diana-play.eventbrite.com

www.cdtps.utoronto.ca/events/diana