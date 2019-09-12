DIANA (I Knew You When We Were Fourteen)
Robert Gill Theatre 214 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2Z9
The Centre of Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies at the University of Toronto presents a physical theatre production created by Falling Iguana Theatre. A man searches for his friend who mysteriously disappears after a high school dance, presented via separate but interconnected journeys through childhood memory, trauma and into adulthood. Sep 12-15, Thu-Sun 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $15, U of T students $10. Advance tickets at diana-play.eventbrite.com
