Dianne Davis & WAP Collective

to Google Calendar - Dianne Davis & WAP Collective - 2020-02-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dianne Davis & WAP Collective - 2020-02-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dianne Davis & WAP Collective - 2020-02-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dianne Davis & WAP Collective - 2020-02-15 00:00:00

Cedar Ridge Creative Centre 225 Confederation, Toronto, Ontario M1G 1B2

Dianne Davis – In “The Botanist’s Pipe,” the lie of its albums, objects and diaries illuminates truths of actively hidden queer lives. WAP Collective (Zoraida Anaya, Lisa Fox and Michelle Montague) – “Plastic Dreams, Broken Promises” is a collaborative installation which speaks to a throwaway and wasteful culture.

Mixed media. Feb 15-27, reception 1-3 pm Feb 23. Free.

Info

Cedar Ridge Creative Centre 225 Confederation, Toronto, Ontario M1G 1B2 View Map
Art
416-396-4026
to Google Calendar - Dianne Davis & WAP Collective - 2020-02-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dianne Davis & WAP Collective - 2020-02-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dianne Davis & WAP Collective - 2020-02-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dianne Davis & WAP Collective - 2020-02-15 00:00:00