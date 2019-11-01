Diaspora Film Festival
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
Showcasing films that explore themes of migration, identity and inter-cultural exchange, this year with a focus on language. Screening Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne's Young Ahmed, Garry Keane and Andrew McConnell's Gaza and more. Opening night features a free reading & talk with author Ayelet Tsabari. $12-$15, pass $75. In the AGO's Jackman Hall.
Info
Film
Festivals