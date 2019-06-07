Didgori Ensemble from the Republic of Georgia (Caucasus) will perform Georgian folk/choral/polyphonic vocal music, a three-part musical tradition from one of the worlds smallest & oldest surviving cultures. 8 pm. $30, stu $15. didgori.brownpapertickets.com

Georgian Singing Workshop with Didgori Ensemble: June 8 at 5 pm, at St. Vladimir Institute, 620 Spadina. $25 suggested donation, email MusiCampTO@gmail.com to pre-register.