Holiday film screening. Admission is pwycat the door - all proceeds support the Women's College Hospital Foundation. Please note that since this Revue Film Society event is pwyc, it is our policy to overbook to ensure capacity. We will begin releasing unclaimed seats to the rush line 10 minutes before the Film. In case of a full house, your Eventbrite reservation may not guarantee admission. Arrive early. 9:30 pm. Pwyc.

eventbrite.ca/e/pwyc-holiday-screening-die-hard-in-support-of-womens-college-hospital-tickets-41245889566